Miro status update

AEW star Miro has reportedly been dealing with an injury as of late.

Miro has not wrestled since the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 13, and word now, via Fightful Select, is that he has been working with a hamstring injury. This is why his leg was taped up during recent matches.

Since dropping the AEW TNT Title to former champion Sammy Guevara on the September 29 edition of Dynamite, Miro has just wrestled two matches, and was not originally planned to compete in either of them. He replaced Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, defeating Orange Cassidy on November 3, and then losing to tournament winner Bryan Danielson at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Miro worked both of those matches with the injury.

There is no word on a timeframe for Miro’s return to the ring, but a new “Miro vs. God” promo aired during AEW Rampage last weekend. This could be a sign that he is planning to return to action soon.

