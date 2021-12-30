Drew McIntyre comments on Jeff Hardy situation at live event

Drew McIntyre was part of Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE that took place on December 4th at a live event in Edinburg, Texas as they teamed up for a six-man tag team match alongside Xavier Woods.

Fans in attendance at the show noted that Hardy looked sluggish. He left the ring during the match and went through the crowd.

Someone who was backstage at the show reached out to our own Paul Davis to point out how Hardy took time to take photos with fans when he jumped over the barricade. This source also didn’t believe that Hardy was impaired.

Hardy was let go by the company a few days later as Hardy reportedly turned down their offer for help and to send him to rehab.

McIntyre was asked about the situation while doing an interview with Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN.

“For one, as usual, the internet can take something and blow [it] out of proportion. But all I’ll say on the matter is I just want what’s best for Jeff and for him to be healthy. As long as he’s good, as long as he’s healthy, as long as he’s happy with his family, then Drew McIntyre is happy.”