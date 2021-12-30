Bryan Danielson Wants To Face Jonathan Gresham, But The ROH Hiatus Makes It Difficult

“I didn’t realize until Saturday morning (the day of Final Battle) that Bandido couldn’t do the show.

I was like, ‘That would have been perfect for me to come in and do that.’ (vs Gresham) It would have been a lot of fun.”

Many fans were hoping that Danielson would return to ROH for this special show, and the World Championship match would have been a fitting way to have compete at the event. But “The American Dragon” described how he wasn’t entirely healthy heading into Final Battle, so he might not have been cleared to wrestle anyway. Still, he knows fans want to see him share the ring with Gresham.

“I’m not sure that would have even been OK with the state my knee was in on Friday… but I think that’s a match that a lot of wrestling fans would want to see,” said Danielson.”

Despite ROH’s looming hiatus, Danielson made it clear that he wants to face Gresham, but it’s “very difficult”, given the lack of the proper ROH platform.

“He’s one of the guys I want to wrestle,” said Danielson. “They say it’s the champions who make the championship, right? I think Jonathan Gresham is a great, great wrestler who would really make the championship. But without the platform, or if you don’t have the vehicle to show off how talented Jonathan Gresham is, it makes it very difficult.”

Ultimately, Danielson noted that he, and the fans, will just have to wait and see what happens next with ROH, but he emphasized his belief that Gresham is a champion who will make ROH proud.

“The title is in good hands with Jonathan Gresham, but the hard part is what happens with Ring of Honor,” said Danielson. “We’re all waiting to see what they end up doing.”

– Bryan Danielson via SI