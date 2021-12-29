Toni Storm released from WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling broke the news that Toni Storm has been released from WWE today.

The 26-year-old from New Zealand was just in a feud with Charlotte Flair on Smackdown and had a Smackdown Women’s title match on the show which aired last Friday. It’s unclear why she was released and WWE has not publicly announced it either.

Storm started with WWE in 2017 as part of the Mae Young Classic tournament and was then part of the NXT UK brand, winning the NXT UK Women’s title from Rhea Ripley in January 2019. She lost the title six months later to Kay Lee Ray.

She then moved to the NXT brand in the United States later in 2019 and was called up to the main roster in July of this year where she has been part of the Smackdown brand.