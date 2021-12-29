Sean Waltman cleared to return to the ring

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman says he has been medically cleared to return to the ring. Now at least one WWE Superstar is hoping to get a match with the former DX and nWo member.

Waltman previously announced in late 2020 that he had been cured of Hepatitis C, and that he was planning on going under the knife for knee surgery, to repair a torn ACL from 2008. He had the surgery and went through rehab, and has expressed interest in wanting one more run in the ring, presumably with WWE. Waltman appeared on WWE’s The Bump today and revealed that he is now cleared to get back in the ring.

“It’s going great,” Waltman said when asked how his year has been. “My surgeon gave me the go-ahead, I just got the green light to get back in the ring.”

Waltman, who attended the recent SmackDown in Los Angeles, was later asked if he has any resolutions for 2022. He said he will be in ring shape early next year.

“I’m just going to get into better and better shape,” he said. “I’ll be ring ready at the beginning of next year, and in case my phone rings…”

WWE SmackDown Superstar Ricochet responded to Waltman’s comments from The Bump, and indicated that he wants to lock up with the wrestling legend.

“Bring it on @TheRealXPac [fire emoji],” Ricochet wrote.

Waltman has not responded to Ricochet’s tweet as of this writing.

Waltman has not wrestled since the Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow at WrestleCon 2019, where he teamed with Shane Helms and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger for a win over Caleb Konley, Jake Manning and Zane Riley. Waltman has talked about how he wasn’t happy with the way that match went, and how he wants one final run in the ring to show what he can do.

There’s no word on if WWE would bring Waltman back for a limited run, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the related tweets below:

"I'll be ring-ready at the beginning of 2022 in case my phone rings!"@WWE Superstars … who wants a match with @TheRealXPac?!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/AFRjzovLKP — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2021