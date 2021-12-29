NXT rating/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s live New Year’s Evil go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 662,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 12.01% from last week’s 591,000 viewers.

The final NXT episode of 2021 drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 45.45% from last week’s 0.11 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 211,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 42.57% from the 148,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.11 key demo rating represented.

We will update the article later when the Cable Top 150 rankings are available.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 26. This was also the fourth-best audience since the NXT 2.0 revamp, and the fourth-best key demo rating in that period. This week’s viewership was up 12.01% from last week, while the key demo rating was up 45.45% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 13% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 33.3% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with Brodie Lee Tribute edition of AEW Dynamite.

Regarding the 2021 totals, NXT drew a total of 34.622 million viewers over 52 episodes, which includes Syfy episodes and Wednesday night episodes, for an average of 665,807 viewers per episode. NXT averaged a 0.16 18-49 key demo rating in 2021. To compare, the average 2021 viewership is down 4.69% from the 698,623 viewers per episode over 53 episodes that NXT averaged in 2020, and down 15.21% from the 785,307 viewers per episode over 53 episodes that NXT averaged in 2019.

This week’s live NXT featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the go-home build for New Year’s Evil, Grayson Waller opening the show to address his RAW appearance, Waller vs. Dexter Lumis, Tiffany Stratton’s in-ring debut, Harland vs. Brian Kendrick, RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle appearing with MSK to call out NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium, Wade Barrett moderating a contract signing for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, plus NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez in a non-title match, which ended up being the Jade and Gonzalez vs. Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in the main event.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode: 717,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 7 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 14 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (NXT 2.0 revamp episode)

September 21 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 28 Episode: 655,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 12 Episode: 632,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 19 Episode: 606,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 26 Episode: 746,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween Havoc episode)

November 2 Episode: 631,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 9 Episode: 603,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 16 Episode: 574,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 23 Episode: 625,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 30 Episode: 637,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 7 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WarGames episode)

December 14 Episode: 561,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 21 Episode: 591,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 28 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

2021 Viewership Total: 34.622 million viewers over 52 episodes (including Syfy episodes, Wednesday episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode