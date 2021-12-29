Liv Morgan says she’s found “Angry Liv Girl”

In a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Liv Morgan discussed finding ‘Angry Liv Girl,’ wanting both her and Angry Becky Girl at WWE Day 1, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Liv Morgan on finding Angry Liv Girl and wanting both her and Angry Becky Girl at WWE Day 1: “I have found Angry Liv Girl. She’s awesome and I’ve been waiting to reach out. I found her and I’m going to send her a little DM. I would love for Angry Liv Girl and Angry Becky girl to both be there [at WWE Day 1]. They’ve both been stars during this feud. I would love for them to both be there.”

On paying tribute to Lita during her match with Becky Lynch on Raw: “100 percent. That day was the 17th anniversary of the infamous Trish vs. Lita [match]. The first-ever women’s main event match for the Women’s championship. It felt so weird to me. It felt like it was meant to be. Everything felt so aligned. Becky has red hair. I have blonde hair. We have this match 17 years to the date and we were the main event, which we didn’t know until later in the day because we weren’t the main event and then we got switched to the main event. As soon as I realized that, I was like, ‘I’m doing a dive.’”