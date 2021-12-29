Jim Ross announces he’s cancer free

AEW announcer Jim Ross announced today on Twitter that he is now cancer free.

“I’m CANCER FREE! We did it!,” Ross wrote in a post.

Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer in October and started the 22 radiation treatments in November. This was his second bout with skin cancer after he had already beat it in 2016.

The WWE Hall of Famer initially did not want to miss any time from work during treatments but then took the better decision to step away from his duties to concentrate on getting better.

He set a target to return on the December 29 broadcast, which is live tonight from Jacksonville. JR will be back behind the microphone calling tonight’s action.

Ross also underwent surgery on his back earlier in November to remove two spots. His skin cancer was initially found in a growth near his ankle.