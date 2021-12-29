Goldberg confirms one more match left in current WWE deal

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg confirmed that he only has one more match left in his current WWE deal.

Asked how many times can Vince McMahon call him when drunk in a bar, Goldberg replied, “I got one more match on my deal left and that is it. That’s all I got!”

The former World Heavyweight champion wrestled three times this year, losing against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble and Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, and then got his revenge on Lashley at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in October.

With WrestleMania around the corner and needing to sell over 80,000 seats for a legit sell-out, twice, it’s fair to say that the last match will be saved for the biggest pay-per-view of them all.