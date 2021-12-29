Final Raw before WrestleMania 38 goes to Pittsburgh

The final Raw before WrestleMania 38 will be taking place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where WWE held a non-televised live event yesterday.

Just over 6,000 fans turned up for the holiday tour yesterday with the arena set up for 7,000 seats.

The pre-sale for the March 28 Monday Night Raw has started already and you can use the code WWEPRE to unlock the sale. Tickets start from $30 and go up to $120 for regular seats or $550 for the Ringsider Package.

You can get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com.