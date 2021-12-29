Chelsea Green discusses whether she would be open to a manager role

On a recent edition of her Green With Envy podcast, Chelsea Green discussed a variety of topics, including whether she would be open to a managerial role in wrestling.

When discussing the possibility, Green noted that should a company ask her to work as a manager, she would embrace it due to how it incorporates both character and mic work: (via Fightful):

“Oh my God, yeah. I feel like…I love wrestling and love the physicality of it, but my passion for wrestling is in the character work and speaking. Throw me in there and I’ll manage Matt for the rest of my life. I do not mind. That would be, actually kind of ideal.”

Green will compete in the first-ever Women’s Ultimate X Match at Impact Hart to Kill on January 8.