Alberto Del Rio: “I’ve been talking to a lot of people”

During an appearance on Sportskeeda’s podcast, Alberto Del Rio was asked about a possible run with AEW Wrestling and here was his response…

“Yes, that’s possible. I’ve been talking to a lot of people and just like I said earlier, I know everybody, they’re all talking about it and they saw what happened and they know it wasn’t fair for me, my career and my life so they are all going to be giving me an opportunity so it’s just a matter of time for me and them to put something together and decide where we’re going to go.”