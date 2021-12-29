AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

The New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Kyle O’Reilly’s AEW in-ring debut as he teams with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish to take on Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends. New Year’s Smash will also feature the return of Jim Ross, who has been away while undergoing skin cancer treatments.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

* Jim Ross returns

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite