WWE Smackdown rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 1.972 million viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This final number is down 14.37% from last week’s final viewership of 2.303 million viewers.

Friday’s SmackDown drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 7.69% from last week’s 0.52 rating. This week’s 0.48 key demo rating represents 630,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.62% from the 682,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

SmackDown ranked #2 in ratings for the key 18-49 demographic on network TV, down from last week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #3 in the 18-34 demo this week, tied with NBC’s Disney & Prep, down from last week’s #1 ranking. SmackDown ranked #2 in the 25-54 demo, even with last week’s #2 ranking. SmackDown came in at #6 for the night in viewership on network TV, up from last week’s #8 ranking. The NBC movie special topped the night on network TV in viewership this week with 3.400 million viewers.

Friday’s taped SmackDown marks the first time the show has fallen below 2 million viewers on FOX since the return of live crowds, but that is to be expected with the show airing on Christmas Eve. This was the lowest viewership since July 2. Friday’s viewership was down 14.37% from last week’s episode, while the key demo rating was down 7.69% from last week’s episode.

The 24 hours of A Christmas Story 8pm airing on TBS topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.60 key demo rating. A Christmas Story at 8pm on TBS also topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.089 million viewers.

Viewership for Friday’s SmackDown episode was down 40% from the same week in 2020, while Friday’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 50% from the same week in 2020. It should be noted that the 2020 episode had a NFL lead-in.

Friday’s taped SmackDown from the Allstate Arena near Chicago had full spoilers available and the following line-up ahead of time – Paul Heyman breaking his silence on being fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending against Toni Storm, plus the Miracle on 34th Street Fight main event with The New Day and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

January 1 Episode: 2.013 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s episode)

January 8 Episode: 2.120 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 2.262 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 2.304 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 2.257 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 12 Episode: 1.990 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 2.217 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode: 2.145 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 5 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 12 Episode: 2.171 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 19 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 26 Episode: 2.191 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

April 2 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 9 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 16 Episode: 2.119 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 23 Episode: 2.121 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 30 Episode: 2.018 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 7 Episode: 2.282 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Throwback episode)

May 14 Episode: 1.917 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 21 Episode: 1.933 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 28 Episode: 1.928 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 4 Episode: 1.883 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 11 Episode: 1.944 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 18 Episode: 2.045 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 25 Episode: 1.971 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

July 2 Episode: 1.861 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 9 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome era)

July 16 Episode: 2.310 million viewers with a 0.66 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to the road episode)

July 23 Episode: 2.137 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode)

July 30 Episode: 2.043 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 6 Episode: 2.169 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 13 Episode: 2.084 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 20 Episode: 2.102 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 27 Episode: 2.250 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

September 3 Episode: 2.220 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 2.383 million viewers with a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Super SmackDown episode)

September 17 Episode: 2.243 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 24 Episode: 2.135 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 1 Episode: 2.252 million viewers with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Draft Night 1 post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 8 Episode: 2.147 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere episode)

October 15 Episode: 866,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Supersized episode on cable FS1)

October 22 Episode: 2.249 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel episode)

October 29 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (FS1 episode)

November 5 Episode: 2.093 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 12 Episode: 2.104 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 19 Episode: 2.064 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 26 Episode: 2.149 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Survivor Series episode)

December 3 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 10 Episode: 2.142 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 17 Episode: 2.303 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 24 Episode: 1.972 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Christmas Eve episode)

December 31 Episode:

2020 Total: 113.372 million viewers

2020 Average: 2.180 million viewers per episode (2 FS1 airings)

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode (1 FS1 airing)

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode