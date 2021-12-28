Updated card for WWE Day 1
The Street Profits are your new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.
Monday’s RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to become the new #1 contenders in the finals of the RK-Bronament. WWE then announced that Orton and Riddle will defend the straps against The Street Profits at Sunday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.
The first-ever WWE Day 1 pay-per-view will take place on New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated card, along with related shots from RAW:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. The Usos (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Rappers The Migos make a special appearance as their “Straightenin” single is the official theme song
