Breast implant rupture kept Scarlett Bordeaux off TV from NXT

Speaking to Renee Paquette on her latest Oral Sessions podcast, former NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux revealed why she did not wrestle in the months leading up to her release after doing a dark match against Shotzi Blackheart.

Scarlett said that following the second dark match with Shotzi, she went home and after looking in the mirror, she noticed that her boobs did not look the same and when she went to NXT the following day, she was examined and it was determined that one of her breast implants was “totally gone.”

The last four months she was in the company, Scarlett sat at home doing nothing as they wanted her to wrestle and not manage anymore, but getting cleared to wrestle after surgery took its time.

Scarlett did not blame Shotzi for what happened and to this day she doesn’t know exactly what happened. “I could have been just falling forward,” she exclaimed. She was told she probably shouldn’t talk about what happened but Bordeaux said she was not embarrassed by what went down.

Scarlett was joined by Karrion Kross on the show where they talked about a variety of subjects from their time in NXT, including recording the vocals for the Kross theme song on her cell phone!