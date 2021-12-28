Omos reportedly left RAW early

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit.

WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners.

However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and Omos was nowhere to be seen. WWE did air a video package on the AJ vs. Omos feud.

Omos was not backstage at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, according to PWInsider. He was sent home earlier in the day, leaving Detroit to fly back home before the RAW taping began.

Omos did work Sunday’s WWE live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City, losing to Styles via DQ.

The Styles vs. Crews match was originally going to be Styles vs. Azeez, but Crews was in the ring when RAW returned from a commercial break.

Crews took to Twitter after RAW and wrote, “@AJStylesOrg let’s fight again.”

There’s no word on if Omos’ absence is related to the ongoing COVID-19 situation within WWE, or when he will be back in action, or when the AJ vs. Omos match will take place.

WWE also continued the feud between AJ and WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller on tonight’s RAW. Waller mentioned that he’s waiting for Omos to finish Styles off first.

Waller tweeted on his RAW debut and wrote, “Grayson Waller Effect taking over everywhere”

Styles has not responded to Waller or Crews as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Omos’ status, and AJ’s feuds with Waller and Omos. Below are related shots from RAW:

Grayson Waller Effect taking over everywhere https://t.co/R6h2q6MhVF — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 28, 2021

"We've seen these GIANTS all come and go … but there's only been ONE Phenomenal AJ Styles!"@AJStylesOrg#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fl1W5A724O — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021

The Phenomenal One gets a match with a GIANT regardless tonight on #WWERaw.@CommanderAzeez goes one-on-one with @AJStylesOrg up next! pic.twitter.com/brEF1kkcYv — WWE (@WWE) December 28, 2021