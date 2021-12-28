Matt Hardy launching new podcast with co-host Jon Alba

Matt Hardy is entering the podcast world with a new show titled The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Co-hosted by Jon Alba, the new podcast will be available on the Podcast Heat Network, the same platform which hosts Ric Flair’s Wooooo! Uncensored podcast.

The new podcast will launch on Friday, January 7 and the first episode will discuss the 1999 No Mercy ladder match.

“It’s the perfect time to transition into something new,” Hardy told Sports Illustrated which broke the news. “This podcast is going to give a different perspective to older, more historical events, and see how they translate in today’s modern climate.”

Alba wrote in a tweet that for the past 22 years, the Hardy Boyz have been his favorite tag team and Matt was his guy.

“Matt Hardy has a mind for this unlike anybody else,” Alba continued in the SI story. “I don’t think there has ever been anyone like him. He’s a serial reinventer, and he’s always been one step ahead. Our goal isn’t just to look back at memorable moments in Matt’s career. We are going to bridge the past with the present and look at how those events shaped pro wrestling as we know it today. That’s the core theme of every episode.”