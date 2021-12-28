Eric Bischoff appears on Raw to officiate Miz & Maryse’s vow renewal
Former Smackdown Executive Producer Eric Bischoff returned on WWE television yesterday to officiate the ceremony of the renewal of the wedding vows between The Miz and Maryse.
As expected, things did not go as planned for the It Couple, first with The Miz slipping, then Edge interrupting them and giving them a Brood bath, ruining their all-white outfits. Bischoff, who was standing close by, also got hit with the liquid.
The Hall of Famer is one of the few, if not the only one, with the luxury of appearing on both WWE and AEW television, and made several appearances for AEW including this year.
Bischoff had a short-lived executive position with WWE in the Summer of 2019 but lasted only a couple of months before he was stripped of his duties.
"It's been a hell of a ride and the best is yet to come." – @EBischoff #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/8aUTEBruAM
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 7, 2021
Vince: In recent months, AEW has STOLEN Punk, Danielson, Cole and O’Reilly from us. We need to fire back!
Creative: Vince, all those guys left us because…
Vince: THEY WERE STOLEN!!!!!! Only an IDIOT would let them go! Who can we STEAL from them?
Creative: Umm, when I was little, I remember this guy who had a HUGE impact during the Monday Night Wars. His name was Eric Bischoff.
Vince: ERIC BISCHOFF!?!? BRILLIANT! Let’s use him in a wedding angle! Fans looooove those and we haven’t done one in months! While yer at it, see if we can get Jake Roberts and Tully Blanchard! THAT’LL show them! Now get me back to my cryogenic chamber, I’m starting to melt!
