Don West back in hospital after cancer re-emerges

Just three months after his cancer went into remission, former TNA announcer Don West is back in hospital for round two after his cancer resurfaced.

Longtime friend and colleague Jeff Jarrett broke the news on Twitter, with West’s permission. “He’s back in the hospital to kick cancer’s ass a 2nd time! I certainly believe in the power of prayer…if you do as well, please send a prayer up for Don and his family!”

West announced in June that he was diagnosed with brain lymphoma and started treatment immediately. Following two months of treatment, he said in September that his cancer went into remission.

He stopped his radio show on NewsRadio 560 KPQ in Washington in June to concentrate on beating cancer, and wrote that he hoped he would be back on the air soon.

West spent 10 years working for TNA, starting from the very beginning in 2002 and his voice is part of some of the most historic moments in the company.