Von Wagner news
Von Wagner’s role as Adam Pearce’s muscle on WWE SmackDown was reportedly nixed.
In the middle of his WWE NXT program with Kyle O’Reilly, Wagner appeared during the November 12 SmackDown on FOX episode, standing guard for Pearce in his office. It was later reported that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon felt like Pearce needed a bodyguard, and the SmackDown appearance by Wagner was briefly mentioned on NXT the following week, but we never saw him on SmackDown after that.
In an update, word now is that the Pearce – Wagner angle was nixed because McMahon didn’t like it, according to Ringside News. The angle was dropped altogether shortly after that.
Wagner recently defeated O’Reilly in a Steel Cage match, which was O’Reilly’s last match with the company. In an upset, Wagner took a loss to Edris Enofe on last week’s show, as Robert Stone watched from ringside, but Wagner snapped and destroyed Enofe after the bout.
There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Wagner moving forward, or if he will be called up to the main roster. Wagner is rumored to be a top heel for the NXT brand.
Stay tuned for more.
Something about this guy really sucks. His voice is terrible, the shape of his head is awful, and the guy works like a clown. Wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in the next few cut lists. I don’t see main event in this guy at all. I’d like to be wrong, I really would, but I don’t see much in this guy’s future beyond a pink slip and 90-days of free time.
Agreed Motorhead. I have the same feeling with Boa, Briggs & Jensen. I just cannot stand them, they’re awful!
Agreed with the above. Wagner has nothing going for him: bad look, bad mic skills, nothing special in-ring. Briggs & Jenson also do nothing for me. I don’t mind Boa but the current gimmick is awful.
Boa will be safe as long as WWE wants to break into a potentially very lucrative Chinese market. Call it the “Great Khali effect.” (Or, for a more current reference, the “Mansoor effect.”) As for the gimmick, I get that they wanted to try to keep the Tian Sha thing going despite Xia Li getting called up, but so far the execution has not been great.
Wagner was mildly interesting when paired with O’Reilly, but doesn’t have much going for him otherwise other than the size that everyone in WWE management seems to lose their minds over. Surprisingly, although he is second-generation, Cal Bloom (Wagner) is not related to Matt Bloom; that would have made more sense in explaining why he’s still around.
Briggs and Jensen are the Bear Country of NXT.