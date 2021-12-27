Von Wagner news

Von Wagner’s role as Adam Pearce’s muscle on WWE SmackDown was reportedly nixed.

In the middle of his WWE NXT program with Kyle O’Reilly, Wagner appeared during the November 12 SmackDown on FOX episode, standing guard for Pearce in his office. It was later reported that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon felt like Pearce needed a bodyguard, and the SmackDown appearance by Wagner was briefly mentioned on NXT the following week, but we never saw him on SmackDown after that.

In an update, word now is that the Pearce – Wagner angle was nixed because McMahon didn’t like it, according to Ringside News. The angle was dropped altogether shortly after that.

Wagner recently defeated O’Reilly in a Steel Cage match, which was O’Reilly’s last match with the company. In an upset, Wagner took a loss to Edris Enofe on last week’s show, as Robert Stone watched from ringside, but Wagner snapped and destroyed Enofe after the bout.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Wagner moving forward, or if he will be called up to the main roster. Wagner is rumored to be a top heel for the NXT brand.

Stay tuned for more.