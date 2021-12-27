Smackdown rating for 12/24/2021

The Christmas Eve taped episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 1,791,000 viewers, down 422,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show eventually did 2,303,000 viewers, the best number since September 10.

The show started with 1,762,000 viewers and then grew to 1,820,000 viewers in the second hour. It did a 0.4 rating in the 18-49, down 0.12 from the prior week. Smackdown was #2 in the chart behind the NBC movie It’s A Wonderful Life.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid