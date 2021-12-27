WWE RAW Report – 12/27/2021

– The final WWE RAW of 2021 with the go-home build for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view opens up live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – Randy Orton and Riddle. The champs head to the ring as the announcers hype up tonight’s RAW line-up.

Riddle gets more pyro as he flies in and kicks his flip-flops off. Orton takes the mic and the crowd goes wild. Riddle has a Christmas card but Orton isn’t interested in reading it. Riddle speaks up and welcomes Detroit to the final RAW of 2021, and says if you liked what RK-Bro did in 2021, you will love what they do in 2022. Riddle tries some comedy but Orton says the only way he’s going to have a Happy New Year if he defeats Otis tonight, and the only way they will have a Happy New Year together is if they retain their titles at WWE Day 1 over The Mysterios or The Street Profits G

Riddle talks about how he did some self-reflecting last week while he was off. Orton has the production truck show how he defeated Chad Gable but then had the RKO blocked three times by Otis. Riddle rants on and wonders if Otis is un-RKO-able. Orton admits Otis is a powerhouse but after last week… the music interrupts and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Gable. Gable praises Otis as being the most dangerous man in WWE, and his protege. Fans boo. Gable brings up how he recently achieved his Master’s Degree with a 4.0 GPA, and then knocks the mindless morons of Detroit. Gable talks about how Otis will send Orton limping into WWE Day 1 tonight and then it’s a matter of time before Alpha Academy has the titles.

Riddle interrupts and offers to fight Gable tonight. Riddle and Gable trade shots on the mic now, and a match is made for tonight. Gable accepts with the idea that Alpha Academy will take out both champions before their title defense this week. Riddle says he will win and when he does, he has a surprise for Orton, and he knows Orton will love it.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. Chad Gable

Back from the break and Chad Gable is going at it with RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle. Gable goes behind and slams Riddle to the mat. They tangle as Otis and RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton watch from ringside.

Riddle and Gable tangle on the mat some more before Gable grounds Riddle by his arm and talks some trash. Gable fights out of a Triangle attempt and gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Riddle finally takes it to the corner and unloads with strikes. They go to the opposite corner and Gable takes Riddle’s leg out, sending it into the ropes. Riddle clutches the leg in pain as Orton talks to him. Gable takes advantage and stays on Riddle, now focusing on the hurt leg.

Riddle looks to fight up and out with kicks but Gable counters and hits a big Tiger suplex for a close 2 count. Gable goes to the top but has to land on his feet off the moonsault as Riddle pulls him into the Triangle. Gable counters and applies the ankle lock in the middle of the ring. Riddle breaks it but Gable ducks a kick.

Gable goes for a big German but Riddle slides out and nails a step-up knee. Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro and he hits it for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Riddle stands tall as the music hits but Otis immediately rushes the ring and levels Riddle, sending him out of the ring at Orton’s feet. Orton seethes and fans chant his name as we go to commercial.

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis

Back from the break ans the bell rings as RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton goes for an early RKO but Otis blocks it and drops him. Otis then nails a big splash in the middle of the ring.

Otis drops a headbutt to keep Orton down, then talks some trash as Chad Gable and RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle look on. Fans chant for Orton as Otis delivers shoulder thrusts in the corner. They go on and Orton has another RKO blocked as Otis sends him to the floor.

Otis follows but runs into the steel ring steps as Orton moves. They return to the ring and Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT, nailing it for a big pop. Orton is slow to capitalize but Otis is also down. Riddle rallies fans from ringside. Orton readies for the RKO but Otis blocks it again, then catches him with a big powerslam in the middle of the ring.

Otis stands tall over Orton as fans boo him. Otis goes to the second turnbuckle for a Vader Bomb but Orton moves. Orton comes right back with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton and Riddle stand tall to celebrate as the music hits. Riddle is so proud of Orton for hitting the RKO on Otis. Riddle says it’s time for Orton’s present now. There’s only one present big and good enough for his friend Orton, and that’s a big, beautiful hug, bro. Riddle gets a “Randy!” chant going but Orton hesitates. Riddle goes on about how nobody else will know. Orton gives in and they hug in the middle of the ring. Orton fakes Riddle out with a quick RKO attempt but they have a laugh and go back to celebrating.

– Still to come, The Miz and Maryse renew their vows with a very special officiant.

– We see Kevin Owens backstage with Kevin Patrick. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see how Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins last week, and how they destroyed Big E and Lashley after the bout. Kevin Patrick is backstage with Kevin Owens now. Patrick shows us a video message we just received from the WWE Champion. Big E goes on about how this is about his story, showing up every week and knowing he’s worth more, walking out of WWE Day 1 with the title and oh, you’ve got to feel that, sucka. Owens says he heard all that but Big E is wrong. Owens says Big E is at home this week while Owens is here. Owens takes credit for taking out Lashley and Big E last week, despite Rollins being there, and the next part of his plan involves him taking the WWE Title at Day 1. Owens storms off.

WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie vs. Tamina Snuka and R-Truth

We go back to the ring for mixed tag team action as WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke is out with Reggie. They dance around as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a new “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan. We go back to the ring and Reggie and Dana are dancing around. Out next comes R-Truth rapping, followed by Tamina Snuka. Truth begs to start first and Tamina finally gives in. Truth and Reggie shake hands but Truth pulls him into a headlock. Truth drops Reggie but Reggie kips up and flops around, dropping Truth with a back elbow.

Truth and Reggie collide and both go down now. Tamina tags in and drops Reggie with a big superkick. Tamina runs over and decks Dana on the apron. Dana comes in with a knee to the face. Dana unloads with strikes now, beating Tamina down in the middle of the ring. Dana with a dropkick and more offense for a 1 count.

Tamina levels Dana mid-move and then shows off some to hush the boos. Truth tags himself in and Tamina isn’t happy. Dana escapes and in comes Reggie. Reggie takes Truth down face-first into the mat and holds it for the pin to win.

Winners: Reggie and Dana Brooke

– After the match, Dana and Reggie retreat while Truth and Tamina have words in the middle of the ring. Truth ducks an attack by Tamina and she’s not happy. She goes for Dana in the corner but Dana counters and shows her up, rocking her against the turnbuckles. Dana and Reggie head up the ramp as Tamina seethes in the ring.

– We see how Rhea Ripley defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega last week. Megan Morant is backstage with Nikki A.S.H. now. Nikki is asked if WWE management made the right decision in banning her from ringside last week. Nikki talks about how Ripley didn’t need her help to win, and how she has been down on her luck as of late. She goes on and says the current tag team champions have tried to get in their heads, but it’s only made them stronger. Nikki officially challenges Carmella and Queen Zelina to a rematch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

RK-Bronament Finals: The Street Profits vs. The Mysterios

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits for The RK-Bronament Finals – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall as Ford and Dawkins head to the ring to determine the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for The Migos appearing at WWE Day 1, and the WWE Universal Title match. We go back to the ring and out come The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The winners will challenge RK-Bro for the titles at WWE Day 1 on Saturday. The bell rings and Ford locks up with Dominik, taking him down with a headlock. Dominik comes back with the same. They trade arm drags and both kip up in the middle of the ring now.

We see Orton and Riddle watching backstage. Ford ignores a handshake and ties Dominik’s arm up, taking him to the corner. Dawkins and Rey tag in now. They trade counters and Rey nails a hurricanrana. Dawkins levels Rey with a stiff shoulder. Orton and Riddle are shown backstage again. Ford tags back in for some double teaming on Rey. He kicks out at 2. Rey and Ford go at it now. Rey with a close 2 count. Dominik tags in for the double teaming but Ford kicks out at 2.

Rey tags back in and he ends up sending both opponents to the floor. Rey and Dominik then hit the sliding Sunset Bombs from the apron into the barrier at ringside. We go to commercial with The Mysterios in control at ringside.

Back from the break and the champs are watching as Dominik and Ford go at it. Ford misses in the corner but counters and drops Dominik face-first into the mat. They’re both down now. Rey and Dawkins tag in to a pop. Rey with the seated senton and a big crossbody for 2. Rey keeps mounting offense and drops Dawkins for 619 but Dawkins levels him with a spinning back elbow for a close 2 count.

Rey and Dawkins go at it now. Rey with a big tornado DDT for a close 2 count as Ford breaks it up just in time. Domini with a neckbreaker to take Ford out. Rey rolls Dominik up. Dominik drops Rey with his big modified swinging neckbreaker. Ford tags in and flies across the ring with the big Frogsplash but Dominik breaks it up just in time. Dominik sends Dawkins to the floor, then leaps out onto him. Ford works Rey over in the ring. Rey counters a move and drops Ford in position for 619, then nails it for a pop. Rey leaps off the apron with a hurricanrana to Dawkins on the floor. Dominik with a big splash to Ford for a close 2 count but no one can believe it, including Orton and Riddle.

Rey encourages his son to keep going. Dominik and Rey run for a double 619 to Ford but Dawkins trips Rey, and Dominik barely connects. Dominik is left alone after Dawkins launches Rey to the floor. Ford nails a big Blockbuster to knock Dominik off Dawkins’ shoulders. Ford covers Dominik for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins stand tall and celebrate as the music hits. Orton and Riddle look on from backstage as the announcers confirm the title match for WWE Day 1.

– We get a video package on what has happened between AJ Styles and Omos.

AJ Styles vs. Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles. Back to commercial.

Back from a break and The Miz is hitting a crew member with a bouquet of roses because he’s not happy with the quality. Miz says he’s had to call in big favors for tonight’s vow renewal ceremony with Maryse, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. Bischoff appears and congratulates Miz, and says there was no way he could turn down the invite with his experience with weddings. Bischoff says this will be must see, and then he walks off. Miz stresses over the ceremony some more. We go back to the ring and AJ has a mic. He recalls how Omos said the next time we saw them it would be in a match, but where is Omos now? AJ wonders if Omos is scared. He goes on and calls Omos selfish and unappreciative, and says you have to pay your dues to get to the top. AJ says Omos’ dues will be paid to him. AJ says the next time he sees Omos in this ring, he will kick his teeth in. AJ hypes himself up some more until we see WWE NXT Superstar Grayson Waller at ringside, holding up a sign that says “The Grayson Waller Effect Is Phenomenal.”

Styles points Waller out, calling him NXT’s not quite a Superstar yet. AJ invites Waller into the ring and here he comes. AJ officially introduces Waller to the crowd but they boo him. Waller says that’s really nice of AJ, he came to RAW to show everyone what they can see every Tuesday on NXT – The Grayson Waller Effect. Waller brings up AJ wanting him to pay his dues. Waller says all he had to do was get under AJ’s skin and AJ is begging him to be in the ring with him. Waller says Mondays feels right and they will feel even better when Omos finishes AJ off and Waller takes his spot. AJ says of course Waller likes this, this is where stars are made and Waller isn’t a star, not even close. AJ offers to show Waller around the ring and give him a Phenomenal Forearm but the music interrupts, and out comes Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez.

Crews says AJ and Omos are similar to he and Azeez, but AJ’s giant has left him while he and Azeez are a united front. Crews says AJ’s giant is not here tonight, but his giant is. Azeez says if AJ wants to slay a giant, maybe he will fight him tonight. AJ says challenge accepted. He tells Azeez to get his ass in the ring. AJ’s music hits as he waits for Azeez and Crews to enter the ring. Crews and Azeez face off with AJ in the middle of the ring as Waller exits the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Megan Morant is in the back with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella, asking about the earlier challenge by Nikki A.S.H. Carmella says she and Queen Zelina Vega have accepted the challenge to put them back in their places. She goes on and says no one compares to she and Zelina, despite her appreciation for Rhea Ripley’s fashion sense. Carmella takes more shots at Nikki and says she’s not even close to being a superhero. We go back to the ring and Apollo is going at it with AJ as he’s given Azeez the night off. AJ levels Crews and drops him. AJ sends Crews into the corner and nails a flying right hand as Azeez looks on from ringside. AJ drops a right hand on Crews for a 2 count.

Crews comes back with a suplex in the middle of the ring. Crews launches AJ with a big back-drop. They trade right hands and Crews launches AJ into the turnbuckles. Crews takes his time and talks some trash now. AJ sends Crews flying through the ropes to the floor. AJ goes to the apron and kicks Crews away but Crews gets the upperhand, presses him and drops him face-first into the edge of the apron.

Crews with a big boot to the face to put AJ right back down next to the announce table. Crews stands tall and yells at AJ as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews dominates AJ in the ring now, grounding him with a headlock as Azeez looks on from ringside. AJ fights up and out, then nails the pele kick to put Crews down. AJ unloads with strikes and drops Crews, then slides in with a forearm. AJ yells out for a pop. AJ runs into a kick in the corner, but comes right back with a backbreaker over his knee. Crews kicks out at 2.

AJ calls for the Styles Clash but Crews back-drops him. They tangle and Crews comes back with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. AJ counters another slam. AJ nails the inverted DDT out of the corner for a pop. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Azeez pulls Crews to safety. Crews ends up dropping AJ into the edge of the apron with a DVD. AJ kicks out at 2.

Crews yells out in frustration now as fans rally for AJ. Crews takes AJ to the top but AJ slides down and out. They tangle some more and Crews nails an enziguri. AJ counters a powerbomb with a hurricanrana. They trade more counters and AJ nails the Styles Clash in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ sits up and recovers as his music hits. Azeez tries to attack but AJ exits just in time, and heads up the ramp. Azeez is trying to help Crews back to his feet when AJ flies back into the ring with a Phenomenal Forearm for a big pop. AJ beats Azeez up some more to end the segment.

– Seth Rollins checks in from his home. He talks about Kevin Owens taking credit for what they did to Bobby Lashley. Rollins is in a giving mood due to the holidays and will give Owens all the credit but then he will be taking it all at WWE Day 1 when he wins the WWE Title. Rollins goes on about being a revolutionary and a visionary, and laughs to end the segment.

Kevin Owens vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get more hype for tonight’s wedding ceremony. Owens is in the ring now. He talks about being in a giving, festive mood, and goes on ranting about how he will be the new WWE Champion after Day 1, also mentioning how he was the only match participant to show up, taking shots at the other three. MVP eventually interrupts and cuts a promo on Owens, then reads a message Lashley sent about how he will rip Owens’ limbs off, and how someone will end up in The Hurt Lock on Sunday because we are back in The All Mighty era. Owens still feels good about his odds, despite how terrifying Lashley’s message sounded. The music interrupts and out comes Cedric Alexander with Shelton Benjamin. MVP says he can’t take credit for this idea. He asks them to explain why they’re out here.

Shelton and Cedric talk about how there’s strength in numbers, and how Lashley was his best when the group was together. MVP says Lashley doesn’t need anyone, but if they want to talk business, he will give them an opportunity. Owens cuts them off and sees where this is going – Shelton and Cedric hope they can take care of Owens and get back into The Hurt Business. Owens tells them to just get to it and MVP likes that idea. Owens drops the mic and gets ready for a fight as his music hits. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Alexander goes at it with Owens as Benjamin watches from ringside. MVP is on commentary. Owens levels Cedric with a big elbow. Owens taunts MVP and hits a corner cannonball to Cedric.

Owens keeps control and goes to the top but Cedric rolls to the floor. They trade shots on the apron now and Cedric levels Owens for a 2 count. Cedric rocks Owens but Owens fights him off and nails the neckbreaker over his knee. Cedric kicks out just in time. Cedric avoids a Pop-Up Powerbomb and ends up knocking Owens out of the ring with an enziguri. Cedric nails a suicide dive, sending Owens into the barrier. Cedric brings it back in and kicks Owens in the head from the apron.

Cedric fights back in and drops Owens face-first into the mat for another 2 count. Alexander with uppercuts. Owens comes right back with a big clothesline and a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Owens yells at Alexander and follows up with a Stunner in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens stands tall as the music hits. Shelton confronts him and turns back around to ask for a microphone. Benjamin turns back to face Owens but Owens drops him with a Stunner as MVP looks on.

– We see what happened between Damian Priest and The Dirty Dawgs last week.

WWE United States Title Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes #1 contender Dolph Ziggler with no sign of Robert Roode. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a promo for Liv Morgan vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. The announcers hype the match. We see footage of WWE United States Champion Damian Priest speaking earlier today, about how he tries to keep his darkness down but it came out last week and while he did enjoy making Ziggler and Robert Roode pay, he was disrespected, and that rage can also hurt him against someone like Ziggler. Priest goes on about tonight’s match and says that rage will also make sure the title stays where it belongs. Ziggler looks on from the ring as Priest makes his entrance now. Priest hits the ring and raises the title in the air as we go back to commercial.

We go back to the ring and Mike Rome does formal ring introductions. The bell rings and they go at it. Ziggler unloads and goes for an early Zig Zag but Priest blocks it and levels him with a clothesline. Priest with offense in the corner now. Ziggler rocks Priest and beats him from corner to corner. priest comes back with big right hands. Ziggler with a kick. Priest knocks Ziggler out of the ring and to the floor. Priest follows but Ziggler rams him into the barrier. Priest catches Ziggler in mid-air, launching him over the barrier into chairs and objects in the timekeeper’s area. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler has control. Ziggler with a big Fame-asser for a close 2 count. Ziggler shows some frustration and trash talking but keeps Priest down. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Priest gets an upperhand and then nails the Stage Dive in the corner, and again. Priest ducks a clothesline and drives Ziggler face-first into the mat.

Priest follows up with a big Broken Arrow. Ziggler tries to retreat to the floor but Priest grabs him. They tangle and Ziggler gets a close 2 count out of nowhere. Priest can’t believe it. Ziggler talks more trash and mushes Priest’s head around, taunting him. Priest slaps Ziggler’s hand away and now they’re facing off. Ziggler slaps Priest in the face.

Priest snaps and unloads with rights and lefts, then a big kick. Priest goes on and drops Ziggler in the corner. Priest keeps pounding on Ziggler while he’s down in the corner as the referee tries to get him to stop. The referee keeps counting and has to call the match.

Winner by DQ: Dolph Ziggler

– After the bell, Priest retains the title but loses the match by disqualification. Priest takes Ziggler to ringside and sends him into the barrier, then nails The Reckoning.

– We get a look at recent happenings between The Miz, Maryse and WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

– It’s time for The Miz and Maryse to renew their wedding vows. We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff to officiate the ceremony. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and there’s a standard wedding setup in the ring. Bischoff says it’s great to be back in a WWE ring, especially for something this special. He talks about how we respect the sanctity of marriage here. He goes on and introduces The Miz and out he comes. Bischoff introduces Maryse next and she comes out in her wedding dress. Miz talks about how they’ve had the upperhand on WWE Hall of Famer Edge and how he will lose at WWE Day 1 this Saturday, and in honor of that, they wanted to give us something special tonight – the renewal of their vows. Miz knocks Detroit but tells Maryse it’s not where you’re at, it’s who you’re with, and he’s with Maryse. Miz thanks Bischoff for officiating the ceremony and Bischoff is just as thankful. Maryse goes first with her vows but the boos almost drown her out. She goes on about how much she loves Miz, and how at WWE Day 1 he will prove he’s a better husband, father, lover and WWE Superstar than Edge. If loving Miz is wrong, she doesn’t want to be right.

Maryse asks if Miz will continue to be her husband. He asks the crowd what they think, but then disrespects them and their opinion. Miz goes next but does his vows in some kind of French because he says Maryse didn’t speak English when they met. He can’t get it right so he finishes in English. He says it’s like fireworks when they make love and no one else can tame his wild heart. Miz asks if Maryse will continue to be his wife. Fans boo and Miz yells at them. Maryse says yes. Bischoff goes on about how beautiful that was. Bischoff asks if anyone has any objections to speak up now, then he says we all know how this is going to turn out… the music hits and out comes Edge to a pop.

Edge runs out and stops for the pyro on the entrance-way. Edge hits the ring, says hello to Bischoff, and then starts taking shots at Miz and Maryse. Miz says they knew Edge would try to crash their wedding and they wanted to give him a front row to true love. They kiss and he tells them to get a wedding. Edge says before he beats Miz at WWE Day 1, he’s going to embarrass him. Edge waves to the back and nothing happens but Miz is paranoid. Edge laughs and says he’s just playing mind games. Edge asks if Miz wanted this to be a white wedding… The Brood music hits as the red lights hit. The lights come back up as Miz and Maryse are hit with the dark blood from the ceiling. Edge looks on from ringside, laughing as Miz and Maryse scramble in the slop. Edge’s music starts up as Miz tends to Maryse and the final RAW of 2021 goes off the air.

