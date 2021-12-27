Independent wrestler Markus Crane passes away

Markus Crane has passed away at the age of 33.

Crane competed for various Independent promotions over the years including GCW, Freelance, NPU, and more. He was known for competing in deathmatches. He last wrestled at GCW Planet Death in April and has shared the ring with the likes of Zicky Dice, Jimmy Lloyd, Nick Gage, and more. He’s also competed in three Nick Gage Invitational tournaments.

Crane took time off in 2019 when doctors discovered an infection in his skull from a pre-existing injury and needed to perform surgery to prevent erosion of his skull from the infection, which had begun leaking into his brain.