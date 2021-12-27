12/26/21 WWE house show results from MSG

WWE’s live show in Madison Square Garden tonight was headlined by Edge vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per PWInsider:

It was announced at the beginning of the show that some stars would be missing the show due to the effects of COVID. Edge came out to surprise the crowd, followed by Kevin Owens after which the main event was set.

* Finn Balor defeated T-Bar

* Alpha Academy defeated Dolph Zigger and Robert Roode

* NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa defeated Pete Dunne

* Natalya defeated Nikki ASH

* Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya

* Raw Tag Team Championship Steel Cage Match: Randy Orton & Riddle defeated The Mysterios and The Street Profits

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest defeated The Miz

*AJ Styles defeated Omos

* Steel Cage Match: Edge defeated Kevin Owens