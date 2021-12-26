Talent pulled from WWE’S MSG show

Dec 26, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Big E, Seth Rollins, Bianca Bel Air, and Becky Lynch have all been removed from the MSG house show tonight.

Edge was flown in last minute to save the day.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gia Miller

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal