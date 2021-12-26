Remember Brodie Lee #BrodieLeeForever

One year since we lost Brodie Lee (Luke Harper), but he surely isn’t forgotten….

1 year ago today. We lost Brodie Lee. We miss you Brodie 💜 #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/avlw2gtfrl — 🎄🤠 Happyee Hawlidays! HANGMAN IS AEW CHAMPION 🤠 (@AdamPageFangirl) December 26, 2021

It’s cliche to say. But it’s the truth-

I would not be where I am today without Brodie. Very thankful for my Dark Order family. #BrodieLeeForever — Anna Jay (@annajay___) December 26, 2021

I didn’t know Brodie Lee personally but, we should all try to leave even half of the impact he did on this industry. A good person, great father & husband, beloved by all the people that knew him. A true role model.

A man that will always be remembered. #BrodieLeeForever 💜 pic.twitter.com/7e1AFZBatX — Anthony Greene (@alternative_ag) December 26, 2021

🙏🏻 #BrodieLeeForever We miss ya Brother! pic.twitter.com/J49iACa938 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 26, 2021

This match will always be one of my favorites. Thank you Brodie.#BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/6MHOyOsugl — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) December 26, 2021

It was an honor to be included in the celebration of his life. The love his kids and wife has still vibrates as strongly as the day I met them. From the sunshine to the sweet grass, we travel between the eternities. #BrodieLeeForever pic.twitter.com/L2rZvklFah — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) December 26, 2021

#BrodieLeeForever Just did the Deadboys Fitness “Brodie” workout. The burpe sucked. Do it today. pic.twitter.com/pJow64jUmo — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 26, 2021