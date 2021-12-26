Poll results: 2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – TV show of the year?
2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: TV show of the year?
Dynamite (61%, 143 Votes)
Smackdown (12%, 28 Votes)
Impact (10%, 24 Votes)
NXT (10%, 23 Votes)
Raw (5%, 11 Votes)
Rampage (3%, 7 Votes)
Total Voters: 236
I think IMPACT definitely deserved to place higher than Smackdown…with the Kenny Omega and Don Callis and Tony/Tony AEW commercials, the Switchblade and Bullet Club stuff, best women’s division in all of wrestling….one thing I was really disappointed in was losing Don Callis on color with Josh Mathews…Josh&Madison Rayne was atrocious too BUT I think Matt Stryker and DLo Brown have vastly improved the commentary….to the point where I think Matt Stryker was shafted NOT being part of the announcer of the year end awards on the main page. I voted for Tony Schiavontay, OSDUB, OSDUB, OSDUB, because I really enjoy hearing him again calling live wrestling with a bit more of his personality he polished on his podcast coming through. My favorite announce team in 2021 took place in reality for just a single match but I’d love to see them try and make it a permanent thing….Impact’s team of Stryker, D-Lo and Mauro Ranallo!!!
His name is not Matt Stryker, his name is Matt Striker and his real name is Matthew Kaye.
Matt Stryker is Brian Woermann and Woermann retired from the world of pro wrestling after losing to Ricky Reyes at 2005 ROH PPV Enter The Dragon.