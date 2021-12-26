One year on: the death of Brodie Lee

One year ago today, the wrestling world was in mourning after news got out that Brodie Lee passed away at the age of just 41.

“My best friend died today,” his wife Amanda wrote on Instagram that day. “I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.”

Brodie, real name John Huber, was loved by his peers and that was evident in the weeks that followed with tributes pouring from all over the world. WWE Superstars, who worked with Brodie when he was Luke Harper, paid tribute to him on Raw and Smackdown and his newest co-workers in AEW dedicated a whole Dynamite episode in his memory.