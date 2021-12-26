Adam Scherr announced for the upcoming Tampa Taco & Margarita Festival

Dec 26, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE World Champion Braun Strowman now known as Adam Scherr will be making a guest appearance at the 2022 Tampa Taco & Margarita Festival at Raymond James Stadium on March 12, 2022. Adam will be signing autographs and meeting fans at the festival.

