Zelina Vega on her Future Goals in WWE as Queen of the Ring

Zelina Vega was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101, and the current Queen of WWE discussed a variety of topics, including being crowned Queen of WWE, her future goals as Queen, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Zelina Vega on being crowned Queen of WWE: “I get to have something just for me. Carmella gets to have the first-ever Money In The Bank. The first-ever tag champions being, you know, Bayley and Sasha. There are different people for different things. Asuka, the first Women’s Royal Rumble winner. But now, for me, I get to be the first-ever Queen. It’s just one other thing that you get to have in your back pocket and go ‘this is amazing that I actually did this and I’m keeping it for life. Not just while I’m in WWE, but for the rest of my life.’ When it goes into the history books, I’m the first Queen, I’m the official Queen. So when you look at this, I’m not only the first Queen, I’m also the first Queen that’s also the Women’s Tag Team Champion! So now I want to go forward and make history again. I want to be the first-ever Queen that’s also RAW Women’s Champion.”

On her future goals as Queen: “I want to make this bigger, I want to make this better so I’m still working on all of my stuff,” Vega said.” I have everything, like, going for the sky right now. I have a new crown in the works, I have a new cape in the works, a scepter. But, you know, it takes forever to get all of the crystals that I like, so it’s taking a little longer than expected.”