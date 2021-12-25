Tony Khan talks about AEW’s success in 2021

Dec 25, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

“We’ve had so many great successes this year. We’ve hit high marks in attendance twice with Grand Slam and with The First Dance. So, great events that set our records in great markets, New York and Chicago. And those events were big landmarks – a record high for Rampage and a record high for attendance in both markets. For us to have such great growth in pay-per-view is really important too. The four biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever done were the four pay-per-views this year. The quarterly pay-per-views really were such a huge success this year. And the two biggest pay-per-views we’ve ever done were the last two, so it’s been a great year for AEW and I look forward to another great year.”

source: Wrestling Inc.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leva Bates

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal