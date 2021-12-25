TNT title match headlines Christmas Day Rampage tonight

Part two of the Holiday Bash continues today with a special Christmas Day episode of Rampage on TNT. Rampage was bumped to today due to other Christmas-related programming on the network.

Headlining the show tonight is a TNT title match between champion Sammy Guevara and challenger Cody Rhodes. This was the first-ever match on Dynamite and the two have not wrestled against each other since.

Also on the show, Jungle Boy takes on Isiah Kassidy, Hook goes one-on-one against Bear Bronson, and Layla Hirsch wrestles Kris Statlander.