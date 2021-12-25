MJF takes credit for AEW’s Dynamite viewership this week

It was a good night for Dynamite ratings as this week’s show finally went over a million, drawing 1,020,000 viewers, up 72,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. It was the first time in 10 weeks that the show ticked over 1 million viewers and matched the 18-49 number from the November 17 broadcast which was 0.37, up 0.06 from the prior week. Dynamite placed #2 in the top 50 cable chart for the night.

MJF responded….

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

