Cody Rhodes regains the AEW TNT Championship

Dec 25, 2021 - by James Walsh

We have a new TNT Champion following the Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage. Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to capture the championship in the main event of tonight show. You can see a couple clips and pics from the match below.

The win marks Rhodes’ third reign with the title and ends Guevara’s first run at 84 days. He won the title on the September 29th episode of AEW Dynamite.

One Response

  1. You Know I'm Right says:
    December 26, 2021 at 7:26 am

    Better than Sammy as champ. Sure, he’s talented in the ring, but he’s a terrible Face with very little personality. There’s a reason that he’s a lackey in a stable.

