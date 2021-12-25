Bandido to Defend ROH World Title at TERMINUS

Dec 25, 2021 - by James Walsh

A new match has been added to the TERMINUS debut event on January 16 at the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. In a teaser clip on Twitter, Baron Black announced that he will be challenging Bandido for the ROH World title at the show.

Here’s the updated TERMINUS lineup:

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship: Kiera Hogan vs. (c) Jordynne Grace
* Terminal Eliminator: JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest
* ROH World Championship: Baron Black vs. (c) Bandido
* Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty
* Moose vs. Alex Coughlin
* Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall
* Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi
* Also announced: Jonathan Gresham

  1. MRK says:
    December 26, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Didn’t he vacate the belt?

