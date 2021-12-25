Back on the road with 14 WWE live events in the next 9 days

There’s no holidays for WWE Superstars and ring crew as tomorrow it’s back on the road for a whole week every single day with the Holiday Tour leading up to the Day 1 pay-per-view.

There are two shows tomorrow, December 26, one at Madison Square Garden in New York and one at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. Monday it’s Raw from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and a live show from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Tuesday it’s NXT live from Orlando and two non-televised live events, one from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and one in Washington at the Capital One Arena.

WWE goes back to Canada for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday with a show at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto where Trish Stratus will host and the other show is at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. A live event in Laval was postponed on Thursday due to coronavirus restrictions so there’s only one show in Buffalo at the Keybank Center.

And then on Saturday it’s the Day 1 pay-per-view from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta followed by a live event from the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville on Sunday. Raw is from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville and NXT on Tuesday from Orlando which wraps up a hectic week for everyone.