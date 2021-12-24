WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX is a taped episode, filmed last week from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

We will still have coverage of tonight’s show, and you can join us for a live recap of the SmackDown broadcast at 8pm ET. The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s episode:

* Paul Heyman will break his silence on being fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who was on commentary with Rick Boogs. Participants are Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Drew Gulak, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Shanky, Jinder Mahal, Sheamus, Cesaro, Angel, and Humberto

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defends against Toni Storm

* Miracle on 34th Street Fight: The New Day and Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Stay tuned for more.