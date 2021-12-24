Vince McMahon selling Greenwich Mansion with $32 Million asking price

Vince McMahon is selling his mansion in Greenwich, CT, with an asking price of $32 million. McMahon bought the property in 2014 for $11.84 million.

The listing on Compass reads: “Perched on 10 waterfront acres of lush grounds and mature landscaping, this architectural masterpiece is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. A custom estate with unmatched luxury offering a lifestyle of comfort, sophistication, and security.”

The property is 23,700 square feet. It has 6 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, swimming pool, library, elevator and a garage that fits eight cars. The most recent estimate of its market value is $30,945,000. Estimated monthly house payments are at $163,204.