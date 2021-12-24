Rebellion 2022 goes to Poughkeepsie as Impact hits the road again for tapings

The Impact Rebellion pay-per-view will be taking place on Saturday, April 23 live from the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

After a string of shows from Nashville and Las Vegas, their homes during the pandemic, Impact is hitting the road in 2022 to perform in front of fans.

TV tapings leading up to Rebellion will be held at the Charles Dodge Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 21 and 22, in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 20 at the Alario Center, at the Paristown Hall on March 6 in Louisville, Kentucky, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 18 and 19 at the 2300 Arena, and the fallout from Rebellion on April 24 in Poughkeepsie.

The No Surrender and Sacrifice Impact Plus shows will take place on February 19 and March 5 live from New Orleans and Louisville respectively.

The next Impact pay-per-view is on January 8 live from Dallas, Texas.