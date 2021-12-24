Notes on Johnny Gargano and Stephanie McMahon

– Johnny Gargano became a free agent after his WWE contract expired earlier this month. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Gargano is said to be ‘heavily considering’ a jump to AEW. Gargano has mentioned wanting to wrestle Kenny Omega, among others, in the past. He’s been talking about wanting certain matches both publicly and privately.

It should be noted that the January 26 episode of Dynamite will be in Cleveland, which is Gargano’s hometown. Gargano has no non-compete clause from WWE, as his contract expired, so if he wanted to show up somewhere else, he could do it at any time.

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon joined a Women in the Business of Sports panel for The Female Quotient this week. You can check out that video below: