Natalya sets record for most Women’s match victories in history

Dec 24, 2021 - by James Walsh

Guinness World Records has announced world record for WWE Superstar Natalya. Previously, she had the record for most PPV appearances and most matches for any female in WWE history.

Now, Natalya has set the career record for most WWE wins in a career for a female at 641 as of November 2021.

You can see the announcement below.

