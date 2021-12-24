Natalya sets record for most Women’s match victories in history
Guinness World Records has announced world record for WWE Superstar Natalya. Previously, she had the record for most PPV appearances and most matches for any female in WWE history.
Now, Natalya has set the career record for most WWE wins in a career for a female at 641 as of November 2021.
You can see the announcement below.
You want to know how singular and special I am? Even The Rock, Steve Austin or John Cena couldn’t capture the record of most FEMALE wins in @WWE history!!!😈 #RecordBreaker @GWR @WWE https://t.co/wCnFFCLwNx
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 23, 2021