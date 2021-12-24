Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis “likely” returning to Impact

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former ROH superstar and current free agent Mike Bennett is “likely” to sign with IMPACT following the news that ROH is going on hiatus for the first quarter of 2022.

Bennett had a run with IMPACT (TNA at the time) from 2016-2017 before departing so he could go to WWE. He is a one-time X-Division champion. Bennett’s wife and fellow superstar, Maria Kanellis, is also rumored to return.

The report adds that Bennett had to pull out of a recent indie booking due to a conflict with IMPACT tapings. We will keep you updated on the status of both Bennett and Kanellis as more news surfaces.