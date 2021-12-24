Johnny Gargano praises Britt Baker

“She’s kind of one of my original kids. She’s Austin and Indi’s, I guess, older sister. She used to travel from Pittsburgh to Cleveland while she was in school, to train with me and Candice, I mean, that that shows you right there… I say this all the time. You can teach a lot of people how to do headlocks, hammerlocks, and how to do this thing, and how to do this correctly. But you can’t teach someone to love this. You can’t teach somebody to go above and beyond. Britt obviously went above and beyond to try to become good at this and that just comes from a place of love. That’s when you know you got a diamond. I say this all the time about people at the Performance Center. People get paid to train and be able to get paid to learn how to wrestle, but you can’t teach someone to love this. But when you find that person who’s that like athletic freak who also loves this, that’s when you got that diamond.”

source: Fightful