Jim Cornette not in favor of fan being ejected for Nyla Rose sign

As previously reported, there was a noticeable sign in the crowd during the December 22nd 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose.

Nyla’s wife issued the following statement on Twitter…

“Just a few things about last night.

1. The security team at AEW is absolutely amazing. The guy was escorted out. Just because it wasn’t fast enough for some of you, doesn’t mean they didn’t do their job. Their first priority it to protect the talent that is actively performing.

In life. I’m winning. She’s an internationally known wrestling star and my work is showcased every time she steps into a ring. We have a wonderful family and amazing friends. It honestly doesn’t get much better.

So let them tell their same lame ass ‘jokes’ because not a one of them are ever original, and continue to out themselves so we can continue to run them into the ethers. They are cowards. Every single one of them.”

Jim Cornette commented on the fan being ejected from the event…

“Boy, times have changed. When wrestling drew big crowds, fans got tossed out if they committed physical assault or pulled out a knife. If you’d tossed them for saying horrible things & hurting the wrestlers’ feelings, the buildings would have been empty–like they are now.”