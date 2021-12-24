Jim Cornette comments on AEW fan getting ejected for sign

Dec 24, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

The legendary Jim Cornette is trending on social media due to his comments on the fan who was ejected from Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

As noted, a fan at Dynamite held up a sign that pointed to the man next to him and said, “Nyla Rose Is This Guy’s Dad.” Rose entered the ring for her AEW TBS Title Tournament match with Ruby Soho, and shot her middle finger at the fan. People on Twitter complained about the fan to AEW, during Dynamite, and he was ejected from the show.

In an update, Cornette took to Twitter on Thursday and commented on how times have changed in the pro wrestling business.

“Boy, times have changed. When wrestling drew big crowds, fans got tossed out if they committed physical assault or pulled out a knife. If you’d tossed them for saying horrible things & hurting the wrestlers’ feelings, the buildings would have been empty–like they are now,” Cornette wrote.

While Rose’s wife was vocal about the fan sign on Twitter, Rose didn’t have too much to say until thanking fans yesterday morning.

“Thanks everyone…. SOME of y’all are pretty cool,” she wrote.

It was noted by another fan that security had to track the fan down but when they got him, he was “emphatically removed from the building.”

Cornette has not made any additional comments on the fan sign as of this writing. You can see related tweets and posts below:

https://twitter.com/kelthecelt/status/1473841352538566657

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

4 Responses

  1. fairfax says:
    December 24, 2021 at 1:26 pm

    I don’t want to get ejected from the comments section…but I think they made a mountain out of a polehill….HIGH-OOOO but in all seriousness…Nyla Rose is gonna get stuff like this and probably worse from some fans. All Nyla had to do was get in the kids face and say “that’s right b*tch….who’s your daddy???” And all would have been OK…she/he could have pulled the guy aside later and said I don’t appreciate that…but I honestly think as long as she’s carrying her pole&tackle most folks aren’t gonna look at her as a fish. They’re gonna look at her as a fisherman. Fish stick maybe….but I agree wit Corny here 100%

  2. Pete Haines says:
    December 24, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    You have to agree with SJWs or else.

  3. DB says:
    December 24, 2021 at 11:41 pm

    By throwing the fan out, AEW has given power to the words on that sign. I now associate these words to Nyla whether I want to or not. Using woke tactics is like blocking a claymore strike with a plastic straw. Modern wrestlers should learn from what has worked in the past by successful wrestlers.

  4. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    December 25, 2021 at 12:24 am

    She is a dude tho

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Natalie Wild

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal