Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts Launching Their Own Podcast

Podcast Heat has announced that Diamond Dallas Page and Jake Roberts are launching their own podcast for the network, called ‘DDP Snake Pit’. Here’s a press release:

“DDP Snake Pit” Joins Podcast Heat

Wrestling legends Diamond Dallas Page and Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts team up with ‘The Podfather’ Conrad Thompson for new podcast

Podcast Heat will be adding a new, can’t-miss podcast to its network with the addition of the “DDP Snake Pit.” The collaboration between wrestling Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and podcasting veteran Conrad Thompson will launch on January 4th.

DDP and Roberts are two of the most recognizable personalities to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. They have sold out arenas, headlined pay-per-views and have been part of memorable moments in the sport’s history. Their influence on the professional wrestling industry is undeniable. But outside the ring, DDP and Roberts’ journeys have made an even bigger impact.

After the wear and tear of a grueling wrestling schedule forced DDP to step away from the sport, he went on to develop DDP Yoga (DDPY) and focused his life’s mission to health, wellness and motivation. One of the people who benefited most from DDP’s program was Roberts, who battled addiction and self-destructive behavior for years. The two worked together and documented Roberts’ battle in the gripping documentary, “The Resurrection of Jake the Snake.”

﻿“DDP Snake Pit” promises to be not another wrestling podcast. While DDP and Roberts will share stories from their careers, they will also focus on motivating listeners to make improvements in their day-to-day lives and share personal stories of struggle and overcoming challenges.

Diamond Dallas Page:

“Jake, Conrad and myself are kicking off 2022 with a BANG! I’m jacked to get started on this project. I’m dangerous enough with an open mic format. But then you add in one of the best talkers in wrestling history in Jake, along with ‘The Podfather’ Conrad Thompson, and I can promise listeners that the ‘DDP Snake Pit’ will quickly become their favorite podcast.”

Jake “The Snake” Roberts:

“In 1986 the then-WWF gave me a microphone for the original ‘Snake Pit,’ and from that point on, whenever I spoke, I noticed people would lean in to listen. With the ‘DDP Snake Pit,’ I’m hoping people continue to lean in and listen to mine and DDP’s stories from our wrestling careers, our journey outside the ring, and all the twits-and-turns along the way. And at the end of the day, we hope to provide some motivation and give people support in whatever it is life they are trying to accomplish.”

“DDP Snake Pit” Host Conrad Thompson:

“I’m really excited to have the chance to work on this project. Obviously, Dallas and Jake are two of the most unique personalities in an industry filled with characters. But I’m really looking forward to talking to these gentlemen about their approach to life outside of wrestling. This is going to be a different format and approach to podcasting than I’m used to, but I’m confident that listeners are going to tune in weekly for it, and really get something positive out of it.”

To interact with the “DDP Snake Pit” on social media, follow @DDPSnakePit on Twitter.