Deonna Purrazzo Named Impact Wrestling Knockout of the Year

The Knockout of the Year award went to Deonna Purrazzo on tonight’s Impact Wrestling Year End Awards. Thursday’s episode saw Purrazzo named the winner of the award, as you can see below.

As noted, Purrazzo’s match with Mickie James won Knockouts Match of the Year while the Good Brothers were named Tag Team of the Year.

The remaining three awards will be handed out on next week’s part two.