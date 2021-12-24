Bret Hart posts video of his Canadian Walk of Fame Induction
As previously noted, Bret Hart was inducted into the Canada Walk of Fame, becoming the first wrestler to earn the prestigious honor. Hart has since released the full video of his induction.
Hart took to Facebook to post the entire four-and-a-half-minute clip of his induction during the recent CTV broadcast, which includes comments from The Rock, Chris Jericho, and more.
You can watch the video below.
Well, there’s no bigger fan of Bret Hart then Bret Hart himself.