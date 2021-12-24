Alberto Del Rio says he has video footage that could get Paige fired from WWE

While speaking with his PR agent Michael Morales, Alberto Del Rio talked about recent criminal charges against him being dropped and his mentioned his former girlfriend Paige…

“The people who have wanted to damage me have been left behind, I don’t focus anymore on that… I can’t hold onto grudges. I don’t have any interest in countering them…But if I wanted to in my hands I have the power to take [Paige] out of her job in two seconds. I can bring out one of her videos of domestic violence and she would not go back to work. I don’t have any interest in that.”

“I continue to thank God that Paige broke the confidentiality agreement that we had. Today I am the one who can expose her and show the world who she is if she messes with me. I want my life in peace. I don’t want anything about me on the internet, I don’t want anyone talking. [Paige] can stay calm and no one will see your videos kicking my face and neck. That stays forgotten if you don’t talk about me.”