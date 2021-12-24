Alberto Del Rio says he has video footage that could get Paige fired from WWE

Dec 24, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

While speaking with his PR agent Michael Morales, Alberto Del Rio talked about recent criminal charges against him being dropped and his mentioned his former girlfriend Paige

“The people who have wanted to damage me have been left behind, I don’t focus anymore on that… I can’t hold onto grudges. I don’t have any interest in countering them…But if I wanted to in my hands I have the power to take [Paige] out of her job in two seconds. I can bring out one of her videos of domestic violence and she would not go back to work. I don’t have any interest in that.”

“I continue to thank God that Paige broke the confidentiality agreement that we had. Today I am the one who can expose her and show the world who she is if she messes with me. I want my life in peace. I don’t want anything about me on the internet, I don’t want anyone talking. [Paige] can stay calm and no one will see your videos kicking my face and neck. That stays forgotten if you don’t talk about me.”

6 Responses

  1. Taxx W. Hoodchicken says:
    December 24, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    Let it go dude.

  2. Mackdeezy says:
    December 24, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    What q scumbag of the lowest caliber. Dude needs to go away, or be holed up in an asylum.

  3. James says:
    December 25, 2021 at 2:44 am

    If the videos and pix of her giving head, getting banged and having c*m on her title belt didn’t get her fired then I doubt any video that dude has will get her fired. “Albert of the River” needs to just fade away and possibly get some help

  4. Steve says:
    December 25, 2021 at 9:14 am

    Bruh, move on she don’t care about. Get counseling & defeat your own demons/addictions.

  5. Pisto75666 says:
    December 26, 2021 at 8:47 am

    Crack is whack.

  6. TrollBuster says:
    December 26, 2021 at 10:18 am

    I rather think Vince will laugh at him and will see him as weak because “he got beaten up by a woman”.
    He also saw Morrison as weak when Roidtista banged Melina and Morrison didn’t beat him up.

    Just go home Alboreto, you’re drunk.

